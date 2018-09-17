Jaguar Land Rover to cut output at UK car plant after warnings on Brexit, diesel

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said it will go down to a three-day week at its Central English Castle Bromwich plant just days after its boss warned about the impact of Brexit and diesel policy.

The Castle Bromwich facility will operate a three-day week from October until the beginning of December in a move which will avoid job cuts, a spokeswoman said.

“In light of the continuing headwinds impacting the car industry, we are making some temporary adjustments to our production schedules at Castle Bromwich,” the company said in a statement.

Last week, the firm’s boss Ralf Speth warned that the wrong Brexit deal could cost tens of thousands of car jobs and risks production at the firm.

He also said that the government had demonized diesel cars, contributing to 1,000 job losses at the company earlier this year. (Reporting by Costas Pitas)