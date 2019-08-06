UK PM Johnson tells Japan's Abe smooth Brexit transition needed

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the importance of a smooth transition out of the European Union “whatever the circumstances” to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a call last week, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The prime minister was clear on the importance of Japanese investment in the UK, and the need to ensure a smooth transition for businesses through the UK’s exit from the EU, whatever the circumstances,” the Downing Street statement said. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)