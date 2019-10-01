There will be a budget this year, says Britain's finance minister Javid

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday there will be a budget this year and that the government would need to keep spending under control.

At the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference, Javid said if Britain left the European Union without a deal, the government would include additional action to support the economy but that he could not set out what that would look like. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)