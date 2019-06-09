UK PM candidate Javid offers to pay for Brexit border solution

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Sajid Javid, a candidate to be Britain’s next prime minister, said on Sunday he would offer to cover the cost of finding a post-Brexit border solution with Ireland - something he said would unlock fresh negotiations with the European Union.

Javid, one of 11 candidates to replace Theresa May as prime minister, also said he would slow the pace of Britain’s national debt reduction to free up cash that would be used to invest in education. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Dale Hudson)