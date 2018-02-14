FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

UK might stay aligned with some EU regulations - Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain may choose to remain aligned with European Union standards for some products to help trade after Brexit, British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, but London must have ultimate control over national regulatory decisions.

Johnson, a prominent Brexit campaigner, said in a speech Britain could strike a “great” free trade deal with the EU after it leaves the bloc while taking back control of tariffs and regulations in order to secure deals with other countries. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Andrew MacAskill; Editing by William Schomberg)

