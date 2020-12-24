British PM Johnson hails "the biggest trade deal yet" with EU

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed striking what he called “the biggest trade deal yet” with the European Union on Thursday, saying Britain had taken back control of its laws, borders, and fishing waters.

“So I’m very pleased to tell you this afternoon that we have completed the biggest trade deal yet, worth 660 billion pounds a year, a comprehensive Canada-style free trade deal between the UK and the EU,” he told a news conference.