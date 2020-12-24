Johnson hails 'the biggest trade deal yet' with EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual news conference, after chairing a COBRA meeting, which was called in response to increased travel restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed striking what he called “the biggest trade deal yet” with the European Union on Thursday, saying Britain had taken back control of its laws, borders, and fishing waters.

“So I’m very pleased to tell you this afternoon that we have completed the biggest trade deal yet, worth 660 billion pounds a year, a comprehensive Canada-style free trade deal between the UK and the EU,” he told a news conference.