FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 2, 2018 / 12:52 PM / in an hour

UK's Boris Johnson says: Chuck PM May's Brexit plan

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s former foreign minister, Boris Johnson, called on the Conservative Party to chuck out Prime Minister Theresa May’s “Chequers” Brexit proposals which he said were an attempt to mislead British voters.

“This is the moment to chuck Chequers,” Johnson said to applause and shouts of “bravo” at the Conservative Party conference in the English city of Birmingham on Tuesday.

“If we cheat the electorate, and Chequers is a cheat, we will escalate that sense of mistrust,” he said. “If we get it wrong, if we bottle Brexit now, believe me, the people of this country will find it hard to forgive.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.