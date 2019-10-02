We cannot let Labour leader into Downing Street, says UK PM Johnson

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his Conservative Party’s election pitch on Wednesday, saying his government would boost productivity, increase wages, control immigration and spend more on public services.

In a speech to the annual party conference, Johnson took aim at opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and said only his Conservative party could be trusted with the economy, a thinly veiled pitch for an election widely expected to come before the end of the year.

“The choice is clear: we put up wages - with the biggest expansion of the living wage for a generation; Corbyn would put up taxes for everyone,” he said.

“If Jeremy Corbyn were allowed into Downing Street, he would whack up your taxes, he would foul up the economy, he would rip up the alliance between Britain and the USA and he would break up the UK. We cannot allow it to happen.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, William James and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)