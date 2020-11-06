UK's Johnson says he very much hopes EU trade deal can be agreed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks with staff at a testing centre in De Montfort University, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Leicester, Britain November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he hoped a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union could be agreed, but the country was well prepared if final-stage talks with the bloc did not succeed.

“I very much hope that we will (get a deal), and obviously that depends on our friends and partners across the Channel,” he told broadcasters.

“I think there is a deal to be done if they want to do. If not, the country is of course very, very well prepared and as I have said before, we can do very, very well on Australian terms.”