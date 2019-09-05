Financial Services and Real Estate
September 5, 2019 / 4:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Delay Brexit? I'd rather be dead in a ditch, says PM Johnson

1 Min Read

WAKEFIELD, England, Sept 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Thursday he would never delay Britain’s exit from the European Union, due on Oct. 31, saying he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than do so.

Asked if he could promise to the British public that he would not go to Brussels and ask for another delay to Brexit, Johnson said: “Yes I can. I’d rather be dead in a ditch.”

“It achieves absolutely nothing. What on earth is the point of further delay,” he added, speaking following a speech at a police station in northern England. (Reporting Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below