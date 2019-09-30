UK PM Johnson denies inappropriately touching female journalist

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Monday that he had inappropriately touched a female journalist 20 years ago, and said the public were more interested in hearing about his plans for services.

Charlotte Edwardes, a columnist, wrote in The Sunday Times that Johnson had groped her at a lunch in 1999 when he was editor of The Spectator magazine.

Asked in a television interview if he had inappropriately touched her thigh as she reported, Johnson said: “No”.

When subsequently asked if she had made up the account, he replied: “I’m just saying what I said, and I think what the public want to hear is what we are doing for them and the country and for investment in ways of uniting the country.” (Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Paul Sandle)