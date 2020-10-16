UK PM Johnson says EU doesn't seem to want a Brexit trade deal

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the European Union didn’t seem to want a trade deal so unless the bloc changed course, the United Kingdom would leave without a deal on Dec. 31.

Asked how long he would keep his door slightly ajar and when would it would be slammed shut, Johnson said: “Look, we’ve got to a stage, alas, where they don’t seem to want to progress a free trade deal. That was pretty clear from the conclusions of the summit.”

“They don’t want to go any further. Unless that fundamentally changes, the we are going to have to come out on Australian terms - but we will prosper mightily nonetheless.” (Reporting by William James and Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)