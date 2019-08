LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain will relax its immigration rules to make the country more open to scientists, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

“We are today announcing here on Facebook Live that we are changing the rules on immigration so as to make the UK even more open, even more welcoming to scientists from around the world,” Johnson said.

He did not give further details on the policy change. (Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)