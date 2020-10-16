We should get ready for Australia-style no-deal exit, PM Johnson says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should get ready for an Australian-style exit from the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, meaning an exit without a comprehensive deal on future relations ready for the end of the current transition period.
“Unless there’s a fundamental change of approach, we’re going to go to the Australia solution, and we should do it with great confidence,” Johnson said.
Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
