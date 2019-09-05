Market News
September 5, 2019 / 10:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM Johnson's brother, Jo, resigns, citing national interest

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s brother, Jo, has resigned as junior minister and said he would step down as a lawmaker, citing a conflict between family loyalty and the national interest.

“It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs,” Jo Johnson said.

“In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister,” he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James)

