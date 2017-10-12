FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain needs to prepare for no-deal Brexit, Boris Johnson says
October 12, 2017 / 3:37 PM / in 3 days

Britain needs to prepare for no-deal Brexit, Boris Johnson says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain needs to prepare for the possibility that no agreement will be reached with the European Union on a Brexit deal, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

“The prime minister has made it very, very clear that we are going to get a deal, we are working for a great deal, but obviously we must make the right preparations as and when it is necessary for a no deal scenario,” he said.

“Of course that’s the responsible thing to do and that’s what we are going to do.”

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

