UK PM Johnson says a moment may come when its game over on Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street in London, Britain December 2, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday there might come a moment when London would have to acknowledge that it was time to go for a no-deal Brexit and abandon talks.

Asked if he would try to do a deal right up until the wire, Johnson said: “Yeah of course.”

“We’re always hopeful but you know there may come a moment when we have to acknowledge that its time to draw stumps and that’s just the way it is,” said Johnson, referring to a cricketing term for the end of play.

“We will prosper mightily under any version and if we have to go for an Australian solution then that’s fine too.”