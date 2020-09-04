PM Johnson says Britain ready for every possible Brexit outcome

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain is ready for every possible outcome from Brexit negotiations with the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

“We’re ready for any eventuality,” he told reporters.

“We will get through this. It’s absolutely vital that our partners understand that the UK is going to do what we need to do, if we have to have an ... Australia-style solution then that is what we will achieve and we will prosper mightily one way or the other.”

He said if the EU was sensible, it would give Britain the Canada-style solution it is seeking. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)