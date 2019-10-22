Market News
October 22, 2019

UK PM Johnson says will pause Brexit legislation until EU decides on delay

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the government would pause legislation to ratify its Brexit deal with the European Union while the bloc decides whether to offer a delay to Britain’s planned Oct. 31 exit.

Speaking after parliament rejected the government’s planned timetable for the legislation, Johnson said: “The EU must now make up their minds over how to answer parliament’s request for a delay.”

“I will speak to EU member states about their intentions. Until they have reached a decision we will pause this legislation. Let me be clear, our policy remains that we should not delay,” he said. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)

