British lawmaker Johnson says "of course" will stand for prime minister

INTERLAKEN, Switzerland, May 24 (Reuters) - British lawmaker and leading Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson said “of course” he will stand to be the next prime minister after Theresa May announced her resignation.

Speaking at a conference in Switzerland hours after May said she would leave next month, Johnson paid tribute to May, saying she was “patient and stoical” facing all the difficulties around the country’s departure from the bloc.

The next British prime minister can also revive stalled talks with the EU over an exit deal, Johnson said. “A new leader will have the opportunity to do things differently and have the momentum of a new administration,” he said.