Bonds News
July 25, 2019 / 12:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM Johnson has spoken to Dutch, Australian leaders, more calls to come

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken to Dutch and Australian prime ministers since taking office on Wednesday, his spokesman told reporters, adding that more calls with European leaders were planned.

“Calls with EU leaders will take place over the next few days or so ... he is going to be approaching the discussions with great energy and with enthusiasm,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

