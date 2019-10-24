UK PM Johnson wants to get on with domestic agenda - spokesman

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to move past Brexit and begin implementing his domestic policy agenda, his spokesman said on Thursday, ahead of a vote in parliament on the government’s legislative programme.

The spokesman also said the government was waiting for the European Union to decide how it wants to handle a British request to delay Brexit. Johnson is opposed to any delay but was forced by law to ask for more time. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)