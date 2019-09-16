We will not extend Brexit transition period - UK PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain has no intention of seeking an extension to the transition period after it leaves the European Union if a divorce deal is struck with the bloc, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.

A deal agreed with the EU, but later voted down by the British parliament, included a transition period until December 2020 to ensure an orderly exit from the bloc.

Johnson’s spokesman said there was no intention to extend this, adding Britain was hopeful of striking a new deal with the EU with the October summit of European leaders providing the final opportunity to do so. (Reporting by William James; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)