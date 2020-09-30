UK's Johnson says internal market bill protects jobs, growth and trade

Small toy figures are seen in front of UK and European Union displayed flags in this illustration picture, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the controversial internal market bill, which sets out technical details for post-Brexit trade between the constituent parts of the United Kingdom, aimed to protect jobs across the whole of the country.

“All this bill does actually is devolve power back from Brussels to Edinburgh,” he said in response to a question from the Westminster leader of the Scottish nationalists.

“What this bill does is it protects jobs, it protects growth, it protects trade in the United Kingdom and that is the most important thing.”