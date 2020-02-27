UK's Johnson "very optimistic" about trade talks with EU

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was very optimistic about trade talks with the EU, saying a deal could improve economic integration with the bloc.

“We’re very optimistic,” he told Sky News.

“We want a great relationship with our friends. We buy huge quantities of their stuff, they buy huge quantities of our stuff. There’s just a big chance there, not just to maintain what we already have but to intensify our economic interpenetration and do more trade together.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)