February 27, 2020 / 2:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Johnson "very optimistic" about trade talks with EU

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was very optimistic about trade talks with the EU, saying a deal could improve economic integration with the bloc.

“We’re very optimistic,” he told Sky News.

“We want a great relationship with our friends. We buy huge quantities of their stuff, they buy huge quantities of our stuff. There’s just a big chance there, not just to maintain what we already have but to intensify our economic interpenetration and do more trade together.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

