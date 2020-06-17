Britain to tackle economy in "creative" way after EU transition, says PM Johnson

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain could deal with its economy in “a creative and constructive way” after a status quo transition with the European Union finishes at the end of this year.

“I think the people of this country are heartily sick of going on about Brexit ... When we get to the end of the transition period, we will be able to do things differently, we will be able to respond to our economic needs in a creative and constructive way, looking at regulation and looking at ways in which we support industries in a way that we haven’t been able to do before,” Johnson told parliament.

“Let’s not delay that moment, let’s get on with it.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)