EU should "see sense" and agree Brexit trade deal, says UK PM Johnson

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he hoped the European Union would “see sense” and agree a post-Brexit trade deal, adding all the bloc needed to do was recognise Britain’s right to sovereignty.

“Every hope I have (is) that our friends and partners across the Channel will see sense and do a deal, and all that that takes is for them to understand that the UK has a natural right, like every other country, to want to be able to control its own laws and its own fishing grounds,” he told parliament.