Johnson vows to stand up for UK diplomats after Washington envoy's resignation

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson vowed to stand up for Britain’s diplomats around the world and take a robust approach towards U.S. President Donald Trump if he succeeds in becoming the next prime minister.

Johnson, the runaway favourite to be named as Theresa May’s successor on July 23, has been criticised for failing to support Britain’s ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch, after Trump attacked the envoy, prompting him to resign.

“There are reasons for thinking that our relationship with the United States is the single most important strategic fact of our times,” he told a leadership campaign event. But he added that he had criticised Trump before and would do so again if needed.

“I will stand up for our fantastic diplomats across the world,” he said. (Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Gareth Jones)