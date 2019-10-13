Market News
October 13, 2019 / 1:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Significant work to do, but Brexit deal still possible, UK PM Johnson tells cabinet

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet on Sunday that a Brexit deal was still possible but that there was significant work to be done to reach one, a spokeswoman from his office said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister updated Cabinet on the current progress being made in ongoing Brexit negotiations, reiterating that a pathway to a deal could be seen but that there is still a significant amount of work to get there and we must remain prepared to leave on October 31,” the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by William James Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

