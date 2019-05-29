UK PM candidate Boris Johnson ordered to attend court over Brexit comments

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - A British judge has ordered that Boris Johnson, the favourite to replace Theresa May as prime minister, must attend court to answer a private summons for allegations he lied to the public over Brexit.

“Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offences as drafted,” District Judge Margot Coleman said in a written ruling at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

“This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial.”

Johnson’s spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Michael Holden and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)