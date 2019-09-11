UK PM Johnson repeats pledge to ditch Irish backstop

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would continue to insist that the so-called backstop - a clause relating to the Irish border - is removed from any exit deal he agrees with the European Union.

“The backstop is going to be removed I very much hope, I insist, because that’s the only way to get a deal,” Johnson said during a broadcast on Facebook.

“The crucial thing to understand that we will not accept ... a Northern Ireland-only backstop, that simply doesn’t work for the UK. We’ve got to come out whole and entire and solve the problems of the Northern Irish border and I am absolutely certain that we can do that.”

He also repeated his promise to leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without an exit deal. (Reporting by William James and Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)