UK says some Brexit progress has been made but differences remain

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain October 7, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Council President Charles Michel agreed that some progress had been made in Brexit trade talks though significant differences remained.

“Although some progress had been made in recent discussions, they acknowledged that significant areas of difference remain, particularly on fisheries,” a Downing Street spokesman said. “Chief Negotiators should continue to work intensively in the coming days to try to bridge the gaps.

He added: “The Prime Minister outlined our clear commitment to trying to reach an agreement, underlining that a deal was better for both sides. He also underlined that, nevertheless, the UK was prepared to end the transition period on Australia-style terms if an agreement could not be found.”