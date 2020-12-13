PM Johnson: We're very far apart on Brexit trade deal

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks to meet with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (not pictured) at Downing Street in London, Britain, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are very far apart on key issues in Brexit trade talks so people should be prepared for a no-deal on Dec. 31, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

“I’m afraid we’re still very far apart on some key things, but where there is life, there’s hope, we’re going to keep talking to see what we can do. The UK certainly won’t be walking away from the talks,” Johnson told reporters.

“I’ve got to repeat the most likely thing now is of course that we have to get ready for WTO-terms, Australia terms.”

Johnson added that a deal was there to be done if the EU wanted one. He said Britain would go the extra mile and repeated his offer to speak to other EU leaders.

“We are always happy to talk and to make progress where we can. I do think, as I say, there is a deal to be done if our partners want to do it, but we remain very far apart on these key issues,” Johnson said.

“I repeated my offer, which is, if it’s necessary to talk to other capitals then I’m very happy to do that. The Commission is very determined to keep the negotiations on the way that they have been done, between us and the Commission, and that’s fine.”