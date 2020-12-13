We're far apart on Brexit trade deal, says British PM Johnson

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are very far apart on key issues in Brexit trade talks so people should be prepared for a no-deal on Dec. 31, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

“I’m afraid we’re still very far apart on some key things, but where there is life there’s hope, we’re going to keep talking to see what we can do, the UK certainly won’t be walking away from the talks,” Johnson told reporters.

Johnson added that a deal was there to be done if the EU wanted one. He said would go the extra mile and repeated his offer to speak to other EU leaders.

A no-trade deal exit, though was the most likely outcome, he said.

“But I’ve got to repeat the most likely thing now is of course that we have to get ready for WTO-terms, Australia terms,” he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Kate Holton and Elizabeth Piper)