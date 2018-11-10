Jo Johnson says other ministers thinking hard on whether to accept May's Brexit plan

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Jo Johnson, the younger brother of Boris, who quit the British government on Friday over Brexit, said he knew many other ministers and lawmakers were “reflecting hard” on whether to accept an exit deal and would welcome other resignations.

The junior transport minister, who voted to remain in the European Union in the 2016 referendum, quit in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s “delusional” Brexit plan, which he said put the country on the brink of the greatest crisis since World War Two.

“I know many are reflecting hard about the deal that’s looming and how they will respond to it but it’s obviously for each of them to work out how best to respond,” he told BBC Radio.

“It’s up to (lawmakers) to take a stand, I’ve done so, if others feel that it’s right for them to do so then good on them.” (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)