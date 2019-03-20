EU's Juncker, UK PM May discuss Brexit on the phone

BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May discussed the latest on Brexit with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the latter said ahead of an EU leaders’ summit this Thursday and Friday.

“She (May) informed him (Juncker) on the latest state of play... and consulted him about the best way how to approach the (European Union summit). Discussions are continuing,” the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Thomas Escritt)