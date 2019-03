BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet in Strasbourg on Monday at 2000 GMT for discussions on the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU before key a vote in the British parliament on Tuesday.

“President Juncker will meet Prime Minister Theresa May tonight in Strasbourg at 21:00 CET,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said on Twitter. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)