EU can go no further to accommodate UK on Brexit, says Juncker

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - The European Union has done much to accommodate Britain over its planned withdrawal from the bloc and can go no further, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday, adding that this week’s EU summit may not resolve the issue.

“There will be no re-negotiations, no new negotiations, no additional guarantees in addition to those already given,” Juncker told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio. “We have intensively moved towards Britain, there can be no more.”

He said as far as he knew, a letter from British Prime Minister Theresa May seeking a delay to Brexit to the EU had not yet arrived. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Thomas Seythal Editing by Riham Alkousaa)