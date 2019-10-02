EU says UK Brexit proposal has "positive advances" but still "problematic points"

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The proposal made on Wednesday by Britain for a deal on its exit from the European Union included “positive advances” but there are still “some problematic points that will need further work in the coming days”, the European Commission said.

It said in a statement that Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call that the EU’s executive would examine the legal text objectively, and in light of the bloc’s “well-known criteria”.

“The EU wants a deal. We remain united and ready to work 24/7 to make this happen – as we have been for over three years now,” it said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)