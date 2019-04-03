EU's Juncker: no more short Brexit delays without exit deal approval by Apr.12

BRUSSELS, April 3 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Britain would not get any further short delays to Brexit unless its factious parliament ratifies the EU exit deal on Apr. 12 at the latest.

“The 12th of April is the ultimate deadline for approval of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons,” Juncker told the European Parliament. “If it has not done so by then, no further short extension will be possible.”

“A ‘no-deal’ at midnight on the 12th of April is now a very likely scenario. It is not the outcome I want. But it is an outcome for which I have made sure the EU is ready.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Jan Strupczewski Editing by Andrew Heavens)