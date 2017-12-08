FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Juncker says Brexit talks to move to second phase
Sections
Featured
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Commentary
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
Life Lessons
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2017 / 6:59 AM / in an hour

EU's Juncker says Brexit talks to move to second phase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - European Union chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday that Brexit talks would move on to the second phase to talk about trade after he judged that “sufficient progress” had been made on the divorce deal.

“The Commission has just formally decided to recommend to the European Council that sufficient progress has now been made on the strict terms of the divorce,” he told an early morning press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Juncker said a lot of work still remained to be done.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.