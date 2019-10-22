First London, then Europe to vote on Brexit deal - EU's Juncker

STRASBOURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The European Parliament can only clear the new exit agreement reached with London once the British parliament has ratified it, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday.

“In truth it has pained me to spend so much of this mandate dealing with Brexit when I have thought of nothing less than how this union could better do for its citizens - waste of time and waste of energy,” Juncker told lawmakers in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“We need now to watch events in Westminster very closely, but it’s not possible, not imaginable that this parliament would ratify the agreement before Westminster has ratified the agreement. First London, then Brussels and Strasbourg,” he said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop)