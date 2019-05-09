Labour's Corbyn tells UK PM May: Move your Brexit red lines

MEDWAY, England, May 9 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party said Prime Minister Theresa May must move her red lines if there was any chance of a breakthrough on Brexit.

“The talks we are having with the government have been difficult,” Corbyn told reporters in Medway, southern England. “There will be a further meeting coming up.”

“Quite honestly, the government has to move its red lines. We cannot go on having MV1, MV2, MV3 and then coming on for possibly MV4 or a bill we have yet to actually see.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)