UK Labour's Corbyn: we want parliament recalled

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday he supported recalling parliament to deal with the Brexit crisis but sidestepped a question about whether he would step down as leader.

“We will do everything to stop a no-deal Brexit,” Corbyn said, when asked if he would consider stepping aside to help stop Brexit. “There seems to be an awful lot of very imaginative what-iffery in the press at the present time.”

“We do support the recall of parliament in order to prevent the prime minister having some kind of manoeuvre to take us out on the 31st of October without any further discussion in parliament,” Corbyn said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Alistair Smout)