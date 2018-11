LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The small Northern Irish party propping up Theresa May’s government said it would vote on Tuesday in support of an attempt by opposition lawmakers to force the government to publish the legal advice it has received on Brexit.

“We will be voting today for the publication of the legal advice on Brexit and the backstop,” Nigel Dodds, Deputy Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, said on Twitter. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)