Go "extra step" to get Brexit deal, Labour lawmakers urge Corbyn

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Twenty-five lawmakers in Britain’s opposition Labour Party have urged their leader, Jeremy Corbyn, to go the “extra step” if there is a chance of agreeing a Brexit deal in talks with Prime Minister Theresa May.

In a letter dated April 3, the 25 lawmakers also said Corbyn should not pursue the idea of a second referendum on the decision to leave the European Union in those talks, saying such a vote would further divide Britain.

“We feel if compromise is necessary to achieve this deal and avoid fighting the European elections, we should go the extra step to secure this,” the lawmakers said in the letter.

“Delaying for many months in the hope of a second referendum will simply divide the country further and add uncertainty for business. A second referendum would be exploited by the far right, damage the trust of many core Labour voters and reduce our chances of winning a general election.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)