May must change red lines to win support for Brexit deal, opposition Labour says

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May needs to change her red lines in Brexit negotiations to get a deal that lawmakers will approve, a spokesman for the opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday, adding that she was running down the clock on talks.

“Nothing like her deal that was rejected in the House of Commons is going to pass in parliament ... There is no amount of tweaking to it or modest changes that are going to change that reality. It is only if the red lines change,” the spokesman told reporters.