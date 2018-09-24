UK Labour's finance spokesman sees parliament rejecting any May Brexit deal

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 24 (Reuters) - John McDonnell, finance spokesman for Britain’s opposition Labour Party, said on Monday he could not see Prime Minister Theresa May bringing back a Brexit deal from Brussels that parliament could pass.

At his party’s annual conference in the northern city of Liverpool, McDonnell also said a Labour government would change the atmosphere of the Brexit negotiations, after the mood soured towards May’s plans at an EU summit last week. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)