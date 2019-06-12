UK lawmakers reject opposition bid to seize parliamentary time

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Wednesday defeated an attempt led by the opposition Labour Party to try to block a no-deal Brexit by seizing control of the parliamentary agenda from the government.

Lawmakers voted 309 to 298 against the measure, which would have given opponents of leaving the European Union without an exit deal guaranteed time in parliament on June 25 to introduce legislation. (Reporting by William James, Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)